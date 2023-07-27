All set for Annamalai’s padayatra from tomorrow

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch TN BJP chief Annamalai’s padayatra tomorrow from the temple town of Rameswaram which will culminate in Chennai on January 11 and the BJP felt it would augur well for the alliance to put up a “united show” at the event.

The BJP has invited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan, and other alliance partners for the padayatra’s launch.

The motto of the padayatra is to build a strong political base for the BJP, create awareness on the central government projects allotted to the State and expose the various shortfalls of the DMK government in the state, including corruption and other social issues.

The padayatra set to begin tomorrow will make an impact in the state as the party will explain to the people of Tamil Nadu about the duplicity of the DMK government. It will set a new narrative in the state of Tamil Nadu, said a senior BJP leader.

The padayatra will be accompanied by a ‘Pugar Petti’ (complaint box).The complaint box bearing the title ‘Vidiyala, Mudiyala’ (no dawn is seen) is seen as an apparent dig at the ruling DMK government’s popular slogan of ‘Vidiyal Arasu‘ that promised a new government heralding ‘a new dawn’ for the people of the state at the time of the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, Annamalai will visit the constituencies in two segments; by walking as well as covering the rest of the areas through campaign vehicles.