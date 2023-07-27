Modi lashes out at Cong

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress on Thursday during his visit to Rajasthan’s Sikar to inaugurate various development schemes.

Attacking Congress, PM Modi said the Congress has only run ‘loot ki dukaan’ and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’ in Rajasthan in the name of running government. “The latest product of this ‘loot ki dukaan’ is the red diary,” he said.

During his address, PM Modi also praised farmers and said that they extract gold from their hard work. He said his government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers and making all efforts to help them. The PM also said that his government understands the pain and sorrow of the farmers.

He further said, ‘Our govt has recognised Mota Anaj (coarse grain) as ‘Shri Ann’ and we are marketing it across the world in various form’.

Last time, When I visited the White House on President Biden’s invitation, there was a dish of Mota Anaj. India’s development only possible when villages of the country are developed, he added

Our govt are focusing on villages to provides all facilities which are available in cities.New AIIMS and medical colleges are being opened in the country. There are 700 medical colleges across the country. Today, there are 35 medical colleges in Rajasthan itself. People are also getting benefitted from the colleges by getting health cover. Now, people don’t have to go to Delhi or Jaipur for treatment. Daughters and sons of poor people are getting education in their region, Modi said