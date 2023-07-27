‘Centre ready for discussion’

Imphal: Opposition MPs’ protests on Manipur issue have led to Lok Sabha proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) MPs wore black clothes to Parliament to express their dissent over the situation in Manipur.

Congress and other opposition parties want a thorough discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They have staged protests and raised slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, causing disruptions of the two Houses since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

In the meantime, opposition parties’ floor leaders will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to talk about important issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion.

It remains to be seen whether the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will specify the date and time of the debate over the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Admi Party have issued a three-line whip to its MP’s to be present in the house on July 27 and 28.

Rajya Sabha saw noisy scenes almost from the beginning of the proceedings. Opposition party members raised slogans over their demands related to Manipur situation including discussion under Rule 287. Many opposition members were wearing black clothes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made a statement on ‘Latest Developments in Foreign Policy’, faced constant interruptions as opposition members raised slogans. The ruling party members also countered them by raising “Modi, Modi” slogans briefly. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the decade belongs to India and the rise of the country is unstoppable. Dhankhar referred to his visits abroad as Deputy Chairman and said it is a great honour to be a citizen of India. He asked members if they had supplementaries on Jaishankar’s remarks but the opposition members kept raising slogans in support of their demands including a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal referred to black clothes worn by Opposition MPs and said “people who are wearing black clothes can’t understand the increasing power of the country” and their “future is black”.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar on Thursday reiterated that the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur in the Parliament and said the anti-BJP coalition is creating ruckus inside the House. His remarks came after the opposition alliance INDIA moved a no-confidence motion to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government a day earlier. The motion was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day, adding that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up. “They (Opposition) are demanding discussion and we are ready. Home Minister has said that the discussion can run as long as they (Opposition) want. Why do they want Prime Minister Modi to speak first? PM has already spoken outside the Parliament. He will speak inside when it is necessary. He can speak after the discussion,” said, Jagannath Sarkar. “But they are creating a ruckus…They do not have the numbers in the Lok Sabha..” the BJP MP added.