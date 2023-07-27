If BJP wins LS polls, it will be end of democracy: Stalin

Chennai: If the BJP is to win another term in power at the Centre, nobody can save democracy, social justice and the Constitution, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Addressing DMK’s booth-level party functionaries of Cauvery Delta districts, Stalin said that the most significant aspect is about who must not remain in power at the Centre rather than who should capture power following the polls to the Lok Sabha next year.

The DMK and its allies must win in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu besides the lone segment in neighbouring Puducherry, he said and exhorted the party cadres to work for a big win. Stalin advised his partymen in-charge of polling stations to speak to people about ideology and welfare schemes and use social media effectively for campaigning.

The top DMK leader alleged that the BJP has damaged the fundamental ideas that constitute India and “we have to put a full stop to this in the upcoming (2024) Parliamentary polls; otherwise not only Tamil Nadu, no one can save India (as a whole).”

If the BJP dispensation is to continue in power at the Centre, nobody can save democracy, social justice and the Constitution, he said.

Pointing to the increased seating capacity of 888 seats in the new Parliament building, he said the BJP was attempting to bring down the representation of states in the Lok Saba in the name of the census.