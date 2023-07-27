Japan Open: Sindhu ousted in first round 

PV Sindhu’s slump continued as the two-time Olympic medalist suffered her second straight first-round exit, this time at Japan Open 2023. The star shutter, ranked 17 in women’s singles charts, lost to China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-12, 21-13 in the Super 750 tournament. This was her 3rd defeat in 5 meetings to the World No. 18 shutter as Sindhu’s form has become a cause for concern in the Olympic qualification cycle. This was also Sindhu’s 7th first-round exit in tournaments in 2023 as the legendary shutter is struggling to find some form in the new season. Sindhu only recently started working with a new coach – Muhammad Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia but the Indian shutter will be concerned by the poor start as she had also faced a first-round exit at last week’s Korea Open. Sindhu’s performance has been underwhelming this year, with her form taking a significant hit post her injury rehabilitation. The former world champion has been struggling to regain her past glory, often making errors and finding it difficult to finish points even against lower-ranked players. Her disappointing performances have led to her slipping to the 17th spot in the women’s singles badminton rankings, a significant drop from her previous positions. Though Sindhu’s defeat on the second day of action at the Japan Open brought disappointment to her fans, young talent Lakshya Sen registering a first-round win over Priyanshu Rajawat came as positive news. Lakshya was made to work hard for his win by his young Indian opponent Priyanshu, who has been making waves in the ongoing season. Lakshya dug deep to beat Priyanshu 21-15, 12-21, 24-22. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who rose to their career-best No. 2 spot in BWF rankings after winning the Korea Open Super 500, were made to work hard for their opening-round win as they defeated Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-16, 11-21, 21-13. Earlier on Tuesday, Kidambi Srikanth