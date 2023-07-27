‘Opposition creating ruckus, govt ready for discussion on Manipur’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar on Thursday reiterated that the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur in the Parliament and said the anti-BJP coalition is creating ruckus inside the House. His remarks came after the opposition alliance INDIA moved a no-confidence motion to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government a day earlier. The motion was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day, adding that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up. “They (Opposition) are demanding discussion and we are ready. Home Minister has said that the discussion can run as long as they (Opposition) want. Why do they want Prime Minister Modi to speak first? PM has already spoken outside the Parliament. He will speak inside when it is necessary. He can speak after the discussion,” said, Jagannath Sarkar. “But they are creating a ruckus…They do not have the numbers in the Lok Sabha..” the BJP MP added.