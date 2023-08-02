Aptus Value Housing makes merry

Chennai, Aug 2: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, a leading Housing Finance Company has declared its financial results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2023.

M Anandan, Executive Chairman, said,“Our sharp business focus, deep penetration in served markets and customer centricity along with appropriate tech support have enabled us to achieve good growth. Digital adoption continues to be strong and about 14% of our business in Q1 FY 24 has come from construction eco system app, customer referral app and social media leads. Going forward our focus shall be to increase the leads through these channels. Coupled with this we have built a strong branch network of 231 branches to support growth and deliver quality service to our customers.”