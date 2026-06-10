TMC’s Sushmita Dev quits Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, June 10:

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, marking the second such exit from the party’s parliamentary ranks within a week and dealing a fresh setback to the All India Trinamool Congress.

Her resignation comes at a time when the party, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is facing internal turbulence and growing dissent. The development follows the recent resignation of another senior leader, intensifying concerns over instability within the party.

According to reports, Sushmita Dev also decided to part ways with the party, stating she did not want to be “in two boats at the same time,” indicating possible political realignment, although she has not officially announced her next move.

Her exit is seen as politically significant given her prominence and experience. A former Lok Sabha MP from Assam and a key महिला Congress leader before joining the TMC in 2021, Dev had emerged as an important voice for the party at the national level.

Political observers believe that her resignation reflects deeper structural challenges within the Trinamool Congress, especially in the aftermath of recent electoral setbacks and internal disagreements.

With back-to-back resignations hitting the party’s parliamentary wing, the development is likely to have wider implications for the TMC’s national ambitions and internal cohesion in the coming months.