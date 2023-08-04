Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to sweep the audience off their feet once again with his work in ‘Guns & Gulaalbs’, says he loves Punjabi music and is currently jamming on rapper AP Dhillon’s tracks. Talking to IANS about the music he listens to, Dulquer said: “I go through all type of phases. Right now I am in Delhi. I am really loving AP Dhillon. Love it. I have so much love for Punjabi music from my college days when I first discovered it.” Dulquer discovered his love for the genre first during his college days in early 2000s. “I think euro Punjabi, Punjabi pop around the time when I was in college in early 2000’s to the point I would think maybe in another life I was Punjabi. But it’s always easy listening and my wife’s side have a little Punjabi blood in them. They have a bit of a connection,” he said. The actor added: “I resonate with it very easily”. “Guns & Gulaabs”, is a comedy crime thriller series created by Raj & DK. It will stream on Netflix from August 18. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.