Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass at IFFM 2023

Actor Rani Mukerji is all set to share her insights and conduct a masterclass at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced the presence of Rani Mukerji, as one of its key guests for the 2023 edition. Rani Mukerji’s outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ has earned her a nomination in the Best Actress category, and she will be participating in the festival to share insights into her role and the film. ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ a heart-wrenching film based on the real-life tale of a mother’s struggle against the Norwegian foster care system, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Rani Mukerji’s powerful portrayal of the protagonist, Mrs. Chatterjee, showcased the unwavering determination of a mother fighting to regain custody of her children. The film sheds light on the challenges faced by immigrants in foreign countries, highlighting the realities of their struggles and experiences. As part of her visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani Mukerji will be hosting a special masterclass at the iconic Immigration Museum in Melbourne.