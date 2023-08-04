CV Kumar announces Pizza 4

. While he has not unveiled the cast, crew or title details of the film, he has said that the production for the fourth film in the franchise will begin soon.

As per an official press note, he said, “The success of three parts of Pizza continues to inspire us, thanks to the love of fans and their vow to support quality content. So to fulfil their expectations, the fourth instalment of Pizza will start soon. An announcement on the director, cast and technical team will be made soon.”