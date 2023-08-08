SRH sacks Lara, Vettori named head coach

Hyderabad, Aug 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced the appointment of Daniel Vettori as their head coach, snapping the alliance with Brian Lara that lasted two seasons.

This will be former New Zealand captain Vettori’s second coaching stint in the IPL as he had earlier coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018.

Vettori has also worked as Australia men’s team’s assistant coach recently, and he also had a stint with Bangladesh as a spin consultant. ‘Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach,’ said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle.

Vettori, a left-arm spinner of repute, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. During his stint with RCB, Vettori had guided them to IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.