Rajini off for Himalayas ahead of Jailer release

Chennai: Ahead of Rajinikanth’s highly-anticipated ‘Jailer’ movie set to hit the screens tomorrow (August 10), the superstar left for the Himalayas from Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Interacting with reporters at the airport, the ‘Jailer’ actor said, “I am travelling to the Himalayas after four years. I wasn’t able to go previously due to Corona.”

When asked about the ‘Jailer’ movie and his character in the film, the superstar with his signature laugh said, “You watch and tell.”

Jailer focuses on Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer who learns a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison. Pandian then sets out to stop the gang members from accomplishing their mission. The film features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannah Bhatia in significant roles.