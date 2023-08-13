The more they try to separate us, the closer we will become: Rahul

Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying that his relationship with people of Wayanad will become even stronger if they try to separate them. “The BJP and the RSS do not understand what a family is. They don’t understand that the more they try to separate you and me, the closer we will become. They think that if we disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger ,” the reinstated MP said. Rahul was reinstated as Wayanad MP last week, after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over violence-hit Manipur, the Congress leader said that rapes and murders are happening in the northeastern state but the former laughed and joked in Parliament.