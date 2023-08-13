T20: Jaiswal, Gill help India beat WI

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 not out off 51) and Shubman Gill (77 off 47) starred as India beat West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill. The victory helped India level the five-match series 2-2 with a match to go. Gil and Jaiswal stitched 165 runs for the opening wicket in India’s chase of 179.

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Player of the Match: It’s not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I would like to thank the support staff and Hardik bhai, they’ve shown faith. That shows so much impact on my mind. I try to play how team needs and how I can express myself towards the plan. I try to score quickly, how many shots I can play in the powerplay and put my team in a nice shape. Reading the wicket, reading the situation, how I can take the game deep everything is important. My intent is always to score runs. I have played a lot of balls against them (Holder and McCoy in the IPL), helped me to read them. It (partnership with Gill) was really amazing the way we were talking and the way we were taking singles and understanding each other. He batted really well. The way he was rotating the strike, it’s really important to build the partnership. I want to thank everyone coming here and supporting us in this heat.