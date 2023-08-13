“Ran away…” PM Modi hits out at Oppn for staging walkout in LS

Hitting out at members of I.N.D.I.A bloc, who staged a walkout in Lok Sabha while he was speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of the Opposition “ran away” in the middle of the discussion and they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion. The Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate on no-confidence motion, which was moved against his government. Addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conference, PM Modi remarked that the no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against the NDA government was defeated in the Lok Sabha. “The situation was such that the people of the opposition left the house in the middle of the discussion and ran away. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion,” he said. PM Modi pointed out that the nation observed the opposition’s departure from the no-confidence motion debate. However, he said, It is disheartening that these individuals greatly let down the people of Manipur. Since the outset, the government sought a dedicated and focused discourse on Manipur.