Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ crosses Rs 100 cr on opening

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is doing wonders at the box office. While early estimates had shown that the film would gross over Rs 25 crore, the movie has surpassed that figure massively earning over Rs 100 crore in just two days and is expected to gross over Rs 500 crore in its lifetime with the potential to earn more.

The action thriller flick is directed by Nelson and has a big lineup of supporting casts including Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, and Vasanth Ravi.. The film also has cameo appearances from Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rajinikanth’s 169th film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore.