Congress over ‘bloodbath’ in Bengal panchayat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the ‘bloodbath’ in the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state in which over 50 persons were killed. Trinamool Congress leadership has vehemently criticised the comments of the Prime Minister and claimed that the latter has no right to speak of the situation in West Bengal considering the kind of violence unleashed both by both the ruling party and the state administration in the different BJP-ruled states. While virtually addressing the eastern regional Panchyati Raj workshop, the Prime Minister accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of “playing with blood” in the rural civic body polls. “The entire country has witnessed this game of blood by Trinamool Congress, where not just the BJP supporters and leaders but also the common voters became the onslaught of violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress.,” the Prime Minister said. At the same time, he complemented the role played by the BJP leaders and workers in West Bengal for constantly working to achieve a better state combating the onslaughts of the ruling party activists.