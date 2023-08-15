DMK is doing politics with Neet, says Annamalai

Tamilnadu BJP chief Annamalai accused the DMK and its allies for politicising NEET.

Speaking to press persons at Kaniyakumari, Annamalai said, “People from all sides are studying medicine after scoring better in NEET. DMK should provide the NEET statistics to the public. DMK is completely against NEET. Even after coming to power, the DMK and MK Stalin are doing politics with NEET. This affects the self-confidence of the students and NEET aspirants.’ Many films are being shot at different times to incite caste hatred. ‘Red Giant Movies’ and Udhayanidhi Stalin too filmed caste-wise movies and his father who is our chief minister is appreciating it, he added.