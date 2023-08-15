Rajinikanth’s Jailer collects Rs 350 cr so far

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has emerged the top-earning Tamil film for this year. It overcame toppling Ponniyin Selvan II, which collected Rs 345 crore. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamaannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shivrajkumar, and Nagendra Babu, among others.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer’ has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

Jailer has earned Rs 174.15 crore in India, across all languages. The Tamil version alone has earned Rs 139.05 crore in five days of the release in India.