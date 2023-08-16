Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket. Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist. “We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket. The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.