The death toll related to heavy rainfall and landslides reached 71 in Himachal Pradesh and there has been a loss of Rs 7,500 crore worth properties in the hilly state. Talking to reporters, Himachal Pradesh’s Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma said, “The death count rose to 71 as more damages have occurred between 13 and August 15. At least 2,500 people have been relocated to safe places. As of now, the damages in the state stand at Rs 7,500 crore which is likely to rise in future.