Stalin to discuss issues faced by fishermen in Ramanathapuram



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district on Friday to discuss issues faced by the fishermen community. The fishermen of the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been facing tough situation over the regular arrests and “intimidation” by Sri Lankan navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and confiscation of mechanised fishing boats that costs a fortune.

The fishermen of Ramanathapuram have been constantly demanding for the construction of a fishing harbour at Mandapam, Thangachimadam, and other suitable places in the district.