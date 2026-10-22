Vijay likely to fly to Pasumpon for Guru pooja on Oct 30

Chennai, Oct 22:

Chief Minister Vijay is expected to attend the annual Thevar Guru Pooja celebrations at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on October 30.

If confirmed, this will be his first participation in the event since assuming office as Chief Minister.

Preparations are reportedly under way for the Chief Minister’s visit by helicopter. Work to establish a helipad at Pasumpon is said to be progressing, while the police and district administration are discussing security arrangements and other preparations for the event.

The annual Guru Pooja commemorates freedom fighter and Muthuramalinga Thevar and draws large crowds from across Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s expected visit has generated interest, with the administration gearing up for the occasion.

An official confirmation of the Chief Minister’s travel plans and schedule is awaited.