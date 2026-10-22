Devi Sri Prasad’s Yellamma to release early next year

The makers of Yellamma have announced March 5, 2027, as the film’s worldwide theatrical release date. The announcement was made on the occasion of Dussehra.

Starring music composer and performer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, the film is directed by Venu Yeldandi of Balagam fame. Production is currently under way.

Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Yellamma will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

DSP will also compose the music for the film, which is being positioned for a pan-India theatrical release.