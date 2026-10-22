Ilaiyaraaja to compose music for Aparajeeth Films’ third production

Aparajeeth Films has announced its third production, a yet-to-be-titled Tamil film directed by Raam Na, a former assistant director to Ameer. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja will score the music for the project.

Produced by US-based Ganesh Raghu, the film began with a pooja ceremony in Chennai. Shooting is scheduled to continue in Coimbatore from November 2026.

The launch was attended by filmmakers Cheran, Sasikumar, Ameer and Bala, who participated in the ceremonial first shot. S.A. Chandrasekhar, Sivakumar, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Karu Pazhaniappan were among those present.

Vanchi Murugesan handles cinematography, Bharathan writes the dialogues, Balu Mahendra is the art director and Boopathy Vedagiri is the editor. The makers are yet to announce the title and cast details.

Aparajeeth Films previously backed Nandha, directed by Bala, and Mounam Pesiyadhe, directed by Ameer.