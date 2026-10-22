Aadi Rudrra to be made in five languages

Actor Aadi Saikumar will headline Aadi Rudrra, a pan-India divine mystery thriller produced by Trishul Entertainments. The film, the production house’s third venture, is written and directed by Navarrasan and is scheduled to begin shooting in January.

Produced by Prashanth G. Rudrappa, whose previous films include Dandupalya and Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, the project is set between 1960 and 1990. It will explore themes of divinity, faith, spirituality and mystery.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work in Kantara, Virupaksha, Mangalavaaram and Maharaja will compose the music, while A.J. Shetty handles cinematography.

The film will be made in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Details of the supporting cast and the remaining technical crew are expected to be announced later.