Bharath, Rajesh Madhavan film begins with pooja ceremony

A new Tamil family entertainer starring Bharath and Malayalam actor-director Rajesh Madhavan began with a traditional pooja ceremony on October 21. The yet-to-be-titled film is jointly produced by Twin Tower Productions and D Chronicle Productions LLP and marks the directorial debut of M. Guru, who has also written the story.

Promising a blend of comedy, romance, family emotions and sentiment, the film features Shiveshta Raj (Vaishali Raj), Meenakshi Dinesh and Rakshana Induchoodan as the female leads. Munishkanth, Sujitha and Katterumbu Stalin are also part of the cast. Director Virumandi gave the first clap at the launch ceremony.

Bharath, known for films such as Kadhal, Pattiyal, Veyil*l and Em Magan will headline the project. Rajesh Madhavan, who earned recognition through Malayalam films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Nna Thaan Case Kodu, was also seen in the song Ala Polelo from Jailer 2.

Cinematography is handled by S.R. Sathish Kumar, with editing by Arul E. Siddharth. The 45-day shoot is planned across Chennai and Alappuzha in Kerala. The title and further details will be announced later.