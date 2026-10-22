DMDK Leader Sudheesh Invites CM Vijay to Daughter’s Wedding

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP L.K. Sudheesh met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and invited him to the wedding of Sudheesh’s elder daughter, Dr. Jannu Shree Sudheesh.

Jannu Shree, who holds MBBS and MS degrees, is set to marry Akhil RaviKumar, son of Hosur-based industrialist Duthukuri Ravikumar and Radha Ravikumar, on November 22, 2026.

The wedding will take place between 8.30 am and 10 am at RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai, Chennai.

The wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 from 6 pm at the same venue. Akhil RaviKumar holds a BBA and an MSc from London and is engaged in the construction business through DRK Group of Companies in Bengaluru.

The wedding arrangements are being coordinated by Sudheesh, his wife Poornajothi Sudheesh, their daughter Keerthana Sudheesh, Premalatha Vijayakanth, Ramachandran and Radha Ramachandran, Vijay Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian.