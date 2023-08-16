Rs 13k cr Vishwakarma Yojana approved; Carpenters, goldsmiths, barbers, others to benefit

The Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 13,000-crore Vishwakarma Yojana, announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his government will launch Vishwakarma scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti in September.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw confirmed that the Union Cabinet approved Vishwakarma Yojana for those skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

The minister said that the Vishwakarma scheme will benefit 30 lakh craftsmen families. Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms.

The ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme aims to support traditional artisans and craftspeople of rural and urban India.