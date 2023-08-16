‘Sharad Pawar will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today claimed that Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in his lifetime. Talking to reporters, Mr Raut further claimed a prime minister of the opposition INDIA alliance will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi next year 2024 and the country is waiting for that “auspicious” moment. “I don’t think Sharad Pawar will join hands with the BJP till the time he lives. He is rebuilding his party,” the Rajya Sabha member said. Sharad Pawar’s party is an ally of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in Maharashtra.