Holiday return rush triggers traffic chaos on Chennai roads

Chennai, Oct 21:

Traffic congestion was reported on the Maduravoyal–Koyambedu road as people returned to Chennai after the holidays, with vehicles queuing up for nearly 2 km.

A large number of people travelling back to the city in cars and other vehicles led to a surge in traffic on one of Chennai’s key entry routes.

The rush was particularly noticeable on roads connecting the city with its suburban areas and neighbouring districts. Vehicles moved slowly along the Maduravoyal–Koyambedu stretch, causing delays for commuters heading towards different parts of Chennai.

The return journey also added to traffic pressure on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway. Several stretches witnessed heavy vehicle movement as families completed their holiday trips and returned to the city to resume their regular activities.

The increased flow of vehicles at major junctions and toll plazas contributed to delays, leaving motorists facing longer travel times. Commuters travelling through busy suburban stretches had to contend with slow-moving traffic, particularly during peak hours.

The holiday return rush once again highlighted the challenges of managing traffic on Chennai’s major approach roads during periods of heavy travel. Better traffic regulation and coordinated management at key junctions are essential to minimise congestion and ensure smoother movement for motorists returning to the city.