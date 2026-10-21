CM Vijay pays tribute at Police Memorial

Chennai, Oct 21:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty by laying a wreath at the Police Memorial in Chennai.

He also praised the dedication, courage and commitment of the police force in maintaining law and order and protecting the public.

The Chief Minister visited the Police Memorial and placed a wreath in honour of the personnel who lost their lives while discharging their duties. The memorial stands as a tribute to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the people and the State.

Vijay lauded the police for their role in safeguarding public safety, preventing crime and responding to challenging situations. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by personnel and their families and stressed the importance of their service to society.

The tribute highlighted the contribution of the police force to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of citizens. The Chief Minister’s remarks also underscored the need to recognise the dedication of personnel who continue to serve under demanding circumstances.