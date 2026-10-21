Private bus rams road divider in Cuddalore; 15 injured

Cuddalore, Oct 21:

At least 15 passengers were injured after a private bus lost control and crashed into a road divider near the Veppilangurichi bus stop in Virudhachalam, Cuddalore district.

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling through the area. The vehicle reportedly went out of control and rammed into the divider in the middle of the road, leaving several passengers injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. The accident caused a commotion in the area.

Police visited the hospital and questioned the injured passengers to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Some passengers alleged that the driver had been driving carelessly while listening to music, resulting in the bus crashing into the divider.

Police arrested the bus driver and conductor and are investigating the incident.