TNEB Issues Electrical Safety Guidelines for Rainy Season

CHENNAI:

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has issued safety guidelines for the public and electricity department personnel to prevent electrical accidents during the northeast monsoon.

The board has advised people to stay away from electric poles, transformers, distribution boxes and snapped power lines. Fallen wires must not be touched or removed, even if they lie on roads or in stagnant rainwater. The public should immediately alert electricity officials about damaged poles, broken wires and suspected electrical leakage.

People have been urged not to operate electrical switches or appliances with wet hands, touch damp walls or use switches in waterlogged areas. Children should be kept away from electrical installations. Tree branches entangled in power lines must be removed only by electricity department personnel.

The board has also recommended installing Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) in homes with the help of qualified electricians and periodically checking electrical wiring and safety equipment.

During thunderstorms, people should avoid open spaces, isolated trees and electric poles, and take shelter in safe buildings. The use of electrical appliances and telephones during lightning has also been discouraged.

Electricity department personnel have been instructed to follow safety procedures, wear protective equipment and inspect waterlogged areas before undertaking repair work. Priority should be given to restoring power to hospitals, drinking water facilities and other essential services.

The public can report power cuts, snapped wires, electrical leakage and other electricity-related emergencies to the 24-hour Minnagam consumer service centre at 94987 94987, through calls or WhatsApp.

The board has appealed to the public to follow electrical safety precautions and cooperate with officials to prevent accidents during the rainy season.