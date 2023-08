As per the new relaxation, beneficiaries from differently-abled pension and old-age pension can also apply for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme (Women Endeavour scheme) from August 18 to 20th.

CM MK Stalin chaired a meeting regarding the investigation of the Scheme.

The submissions for the scheme are categorised into two groups. The first category of submissions took place from July 24th to August 4th, and the second category was scheduled from August 5th to 14th.