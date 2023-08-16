Cong hits out at Centre over renaming of NMML

Hitting out at the Centre over the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in the national capital, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can never take away the gigantic contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru in the country’s freedom struggle.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, Ramesh posted on Wednesday, “From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML—Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library. Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy.”

“He has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve. But he can never take away Nehru’s gigantic contributions to the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, all of which are now under assault by Modi and his drumbeaters,” the Congress leader added.

Ramesh said further the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will continue to inspire future generations.