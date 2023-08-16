BJP gears up for upcoming State Assembly polls

With an eye on upcoming state assembly elections due to be held later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a significant gathering of its Central Election Committee at its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting will be attended by prominent BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, alongside other members of the central election panel.

The central election committee holds a pivotal role within the BJP’s decision-making framework, responsible for the finalization of candidates and the formulation of strategic election plans. The infrequent convening of this panel before the official announcement of elections highlights the BJP’s determination to leave no room for chance, particularly following the setback experienced in the Karnataka election earlier this year.