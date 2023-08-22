Indian fishermen attacked by SL sea pirates

Rameshwaram: Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, who were fishing in the deep sea, were attacked by sea pirates allegedly from Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Coastal police sources in Tamil Nadu said that they have received information that the sea pirates reached mid sea in three boats and assaulted the fishermen with bricks and rods.

Notably, on several occasions, the Tamil Nadu government has taken up with the Union External Affairs ministry, the issue of regular arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Thoothukudi had raised complaints with the state and central governments that they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and their costly mechanised boats confiscated.

Highly placed sources in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s office said that the state government would take up the matter with the central government to communicate the matter to the Sri Lankan government.

Antony Fernandez, a fisherman at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu said that they were fishing in mid-sea braving the arrest of Sri Lankan navy and occasionally by sea pirates.