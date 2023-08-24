Mobile phone snatchings on the rise in city

Bike-birne gang snatching away mobile phones is on the rise in the city. Yesterday, the Chennai City police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for stealing a mobile phone from a resident in Ayanavaram. Till August this year, city police have registered several cases of lost mobile phones at different police stations A senior police official said, ‘One has to exercise caution whole they are on the road using mobile phones. In case if theft, they should immediately alert the cops. In several cases, police on patrol helped apprehend the criminals ‘ @@@@@