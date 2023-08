Power shutdown areas in Chennai for today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday (24.08.2023) from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 02.00 P.M, if the works are completed. GUINDY : RAMAPURAM Senthamil Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar main road, Kanadasan Nagar NANDAMBAKKAM Mugalivakkam main road, AGS colony, Velankanni Nagar, Suresh Nagar and above all surrounding areas. TAMBARAM : RADHA Nagar Purusothaman Nagar, Padmanabha Nagar, NGO colony, Sriram Nagar, Bajanai koil street, Thiruporur road PALLAVARAM EAST Sara Nagar, Kavitha pannai, Ambedkar Nagar and above all surrounding areas. AMBATTUR : MENAMBEDU Gnanamoorthy Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Kallikuppam, Redhills Road, Oragadam and above all surrounding areas. REDHILLS : M.A Nagar, Alamaram kamaraj Nagar, GNT road, Gandhi Nagar, Elumalai Naicker street. VYASARPADI : CMBTT Thattankulam road, M.R.H Road, G.N.T road, 200ft road, Vadaperumbakkam, Ponniamman Medu, Prashant and Meridian Hospitals, Secretariat colony and above all surrounding areas.