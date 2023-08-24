HC orders compensation for SL kin of child who died in refugee camp

The Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the Sri Lankan refugee parents of a child who died after a wall collapse at the refugee camp she and her family were staying in. Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench passed the order while observing that right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable to all persons residing in India including refugees. The Court was informed that the wall collapse occurred in May 2014, following heavy rainfall in the area. The Court was also told that this could not be classified as an act of God because there was evidence to show that the refugee camp accommodations were structurally weak and in need of repair and upkeep. Justice Swaminathan held that the State government, which was in charge of the refugee camp, was responsible for the incident and could not escape its liability.