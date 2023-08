The Madras High Court directed Jai Bhim film producer, actor Suriya Sivakumar, and director T J Gnanavel to respond to a petition seeking to take action against them for defaming the Kuravar community in the film. The petitioner K Murugesan, president, Kuravan People’s Welfare Association moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to take criminal action against Suriya and TJ Gnanavel for defaming his community.

