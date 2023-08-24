From Villupuram to ISRO

Dr P Veera Muthuvel, a scientist from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, has played a key role in the development of Chandrayaan-3. He has served as the project director of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft. He was born in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu and is the son of Palanivel who worked as a technician in Southern railway. An engineering graduate, after 30 years of experience working on multiple projects and various responsibilities at ISRO, Veera Muthuvel was appointed as the Director of the Chandrayaan 3 in 2019 replacing scientist Kavitha. On the success of Chandrayaan 3, Veera Muthuvel said, ‘It’s moment of joy. A result of hard work by a team of scientists. We have scientist from all over India contributing for the mission’s success’.