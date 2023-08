Governor RN Ravi had to wait for over one and half hours as the flight that he took to Coimbatore from Chennai airport got delayed this morning. Reports say that the pilot of the plane developed chest pain minutes before it’s departure. He was rushed to hospital immediately. After almost one and half hour, another pilot was pressed into duty.

Meanwhile personal secretary of Governor informed Bharathiyar University in Coimbatore that Governor will arrive late for the convocation ceremony.