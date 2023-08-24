AIADMK conference was a dud show, says EVKS Elangovan

Calling the recently -held Madurai conference’of AIADMK as dud show, former TNCC president and Erode (East) MLA EVKS Elangovan said, ‘It was just an entertainment show for five hours’ Speaking to reporters, Flangovan said, Governor RN Ravi is overstepping his authority. Sending back files recommending TNPSC chairman and other members is uncalled for, he said and added that the governor’s only duty is to sign the files sent by the State Assembly. Regarding the Cauvery water-sharing issue, he said he is expecting CM Stalin to convene an all-party meet.