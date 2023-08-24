Chandrayaan 3:Stalin congratulates ISRO

Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded ISRO and its team of scientists on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-III. Congratulations to ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3. A monumental achievement that places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar space. Kudos to the entire team for their tireless efforts and innovation. A giant leap for India’s space exploration.” “The successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three Chandrayan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu – Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all. I encourage the young talents of Tamil Nadu to follow in their footsteps and contribute to our India’s journey of progress,” the CM wrote in social media.