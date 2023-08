Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami has urged Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure safety of fishermen. Following an attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by a gang of sea pirates from Sri Lanka, Palaniswami demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary measures and extend relief measures to affected fishermen, Similar incidents were reported in Vellapallam on the same day and a fisherman sustained injury in the incident, said Palaniswami