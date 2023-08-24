Why HC chose to review acquittals of Thangam Thennarasu & KKSSR?

In a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics, Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court has undertaken suo moto revision of the discharge of two more DMK ministers, Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran, from the separate disproportionate assets case against them. On December 13, 2022, the Principal District and Sessions Court in Srivilliputhur discharged Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai from a disproportionate assets case filed against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2012. Similarly, on July 21, 2023, the Srivilliputtur Principal Sessions Court acquitted state Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and two others from a Rs 43 lakh disproportionate assets case based on a closure report filed by the DVAC in 2022.