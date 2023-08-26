Chandrayaan-3: PM meets scientists behind successful lunar landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. He met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the country’s third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3. India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening. PM Modi, who followed the final moments of the touchdown of the lunar lander, ‘Vikram’, virtually from South Africa where he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit, met the scientists behind the country’s maiden lunar landing project at the ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. ISRO Chairman S Somanath personally received PM Modi, who patted his back and hugged him for the successful culmination of the daunting lunar landing mission. He also posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project. S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the ISRO’s 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole and the efforts that went into the project.